UP secretariat has become a hub of corruption under BJP govt, says Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government saying that the state secretariat has become a hub of corruption under the present government.

The Congress leader, in a tweet, said that the scam in the Animal Husbandry Department has exposed the entire corrupt system of the state government.

"The biggest office in the state -- secretariat -- has become a hub of corruption under the rule of BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. The scam in the Animal Husbandry Department has exposed the entire corrupt system of the government. There is corruption everywhere around the executive of the state," she tweeted in Hindi.

She also asked whether Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state ministers were aware of the corruption in the department.

"Did the ministers and chief minister not have any clue about it? If so, this fact is shocking. It raises a question on the working of the Uttar Pradesh government," she added.

This comes after seven people, including staff members of the state secretariat, were reportedly arrested for duping people after promising to award them government contracts. (ANI)