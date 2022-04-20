UP SEC, Others To Review Preparedness Of Urban Local Bodies Poll From May 12

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) will hold review meetings at divisional level from May 12 to get a first hand information about the preparation and security measures to be taken during the crucial urban local bodies elections to be held next month. The notification of the urban local bodies is likely to be issued in the last week of this month with elections to be held in June and July. According to SEC statement here today, State Election Commissioner S K Agarwal along with additional Commissioners and other officials of the SEC along with Principal Secretary (Home), State Director General of Police (DGP) and ADG (Law and Order) will visit Gorakhpur, Varanasi , Bareilly and Meerut besides holding a meeting in Lucknow to assess the preparedness for the polls. While, the team of officials will visit Gorakhpur on May 12, Varanasi on May 16, Bareilly on May 19 and Meerut on May 22. They will also hold a similar exercise in Lucknow on May 15. "During the review meeting, the officials will hold a four-hour discussion with the divisional officials and assess their requirements and preparedness. Later, after every meeting they will also hold a press conference," the SEC officials said. The SEC had already started the process for rapid revision of the electoral rolls from May 5 which will be completed in a record 20 days time. There is also a possibility to include two newly announced Nagar Nigams Faizabad-Ayodhya and Mathura- Vrindavan, in the elections for the first time, taking the total of the Nagar Nigams to 16. During 2012 four-phase local urban bodies polls, there were around 3.5 crore voters and this time, it is likely to cross 4 crore mark. The BJP had swept the previous urban bodies elections in 2012, winning 11 out of 13 seats of mayors across the state. Therefore, it would be the first real test for the party after winning 325 seats in the just-concluded Assembly elections. The elections would be held for 654 posts -438 municipal boards , 202 town areas and 14 Municipal Corporations. In all, 1,024 corporators in the municipal corporations, 5,097 in municipal boards and 5,158 in municipal panchayats would be elected in this elections. UNI