UP SEC Extends Electoral Rolls Final Publication By 10 Days For Urban Local Bodies Polls

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission(SEC) has extended revision of the electoral rolls by 10 days with giving more time to voters to lodge their claims and objections for the coming urban local bodies elections. Earlier, the SEC had announced that the final publication of the electoral rolls would be made on May 25 but now it has been extended by 10 days to June 5. Now, the voters would get 14 days to lodge their claims and objections on the electoral rolls which had started on May 16 and will continue till May 29. Earlier, the SEC had given just four days for the same and to end on May 19. Similarly, the time given for preparation for the final electoral rolls has been enhanced by a day as now it will be done from May 30 to June 4 while earlier it was to be done from May 20 to 24. The announcement of the revision of the electoral rolls were made on May 5 last, with SEC going on a ' jet speed' to prepare the electoral rolls for the upcoming urban local bodies polls in 654 bodies in next two months time. Earlier, the rapid revision of the of the present electoral rolls was done from May 5 to 8 and its publication was made on May 9. Voters and others inspected the rolls and lodged their claims and objections of the electoral rolls between May 9 to 15. The disposals of claims and objections started on May 16. The revised electoral rolls after taking in view the claims and objections would be done between May 20 to 24 and the publication of the final voters list would be made on May 25. The SEC has, however, hinted to announce the dates of the urban local bodies by the first week of June. During the 2012, four phases local urban bodies polls, there were around 3.5 crore voters and this time it is likely to cross 4-crore mark. BJP had swept the previous urban bodies elections in 2012, winning 11 out of 13 seats of mayors across the state. Therefore, it would be the first real test for the party after winning 325 seats in the just-concluded Assembly elections. The elections would be held for 654 posts -438 municipal boards , 202 town areas and 16 Municipal Corporations. In all, 1,024 corporators in the municipal corporations, 5,097 in municipal boards and 5,158 in municipal panchayats would be elected in this elections.

UNI