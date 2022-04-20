UP Scripting History In Development Due To PM's Support: Yogi

Mirzapur: Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi effort to accelerate the pace of development in the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Sunday said that state was achieving goals of development swiftly due to overwhelming support of the PM and the Centre.

Addressing the gathering here at Chadaipur area, CM Yogi said, "PM Yogi inaugurated the state's biggest solar plant here in Mirzapur in March during his visit with French President and today PM Modi has inaugurated historical "Bansagar Project" which will benefit over 2 lakh farmers directly and provide irrigation water for over 1.5 hectare land".

"The Bansagar project" should have been completed years ago but apathy of previous governments who ignored plights of farmers, poor and villagers, mistreated the project and left it undone for years, CM Yogi alleged, adding that with focus on development of poor, farmers and villages BJP government at the Centre and state have initiated many development projects across the state.

CM Yogi said that after inauguration of project in Madhya Pradesh in 2006 by then PM Atal Bihari Bajpai, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party governments never heeded to the plights of poor and farmers in UP. He said that with overwhelming support of PM Modi, many development schemes and projects were launched in past one-and-a-half-year of BJP government in state.

"UP got 13 government medical colleges after independence but in past four years of BJP government at Centre, gave 2 AIIMS, 2 cancer hospital and 8 medical colleges state and out of 8 governments medical colleges approved for UP, one will be established in Mirzapur" the CM said. With 500 bed capacity medical college in Mirzapur will not be beneficial for local public but also for Sonbhadra, Bhadohi, Chandauli and Allahabad districts, he pointed out.

Speaking about better medical facilities in state, CM UP said that UP will have one medical college in each division soon. He said that many initiatives were taken in past one and half years of BJP government to provide better medical facilities to poor, unprivileged across the state.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, CM Yogi said 1.33 lakh teachers were recruited with transparent process in past one year and over 4 lakh recruitments will be done this year. He said that with the focus on development of poor, farmers, youth and women BJP government will initiate more development schemes in near future. UNI