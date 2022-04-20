UP schools to run in single shift from today

Lucknow: All schools for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 will run in a single shift from today in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has said. The Classes will be run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for all educational boards as per the notice. Schools across the country were shut due to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh were reopened on October 19 in two shifts, with several safety guidelines set into place by the state government and the health department. However, most schools recorded abysmally low attendance as many students preferred to stay away.

Safety measures like strict social distancing, thermal checks at entry points, wearing of masks and face covers, and regular washing of hands have been made mandatory for all the students and staff attending regular classes in schools.

Additional Chief Secretary, Education, Aradhana Shukla, said, "Keeping in mind the weather conditions, it has been decided to allow schools to run in one shift."

An order to this effect was issued on Monday night.

The representatives from unaided private schools had met Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the education portfolio, and had sought permission to hold classes in one shift only.

—IANS



