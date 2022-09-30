    Menu
    States & UTs

    UP school principal suspended after kids served rice & salt in mid-day meal

    author-img
    The Hawk
    September30/ 2022

    Ayodhya: The principal of a government primary school in Bikapur tehsil of Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district has been suspended after a video of students being served rice with salt in the mid-day meal went viral on the social media. 

    On getting the information, parents of the children went to the school and lodged a strong protest against the principal. 

    They claimed that the headmistress rarely visited the school and added that around 50 students were served rice and salt in the midday meal on Tuesday. 

    “Many a time the children do not get anything in the mid-day meal,” they said.

    Meanwhile, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, said that the principal of the school Ekta Yadav has been suspended and a probe ordered into the incident. 

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :The principal Bikapur tehsil Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh rice & salt mid-day meal
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in