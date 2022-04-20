UP School Manager, 2 Others Arrested For Board Exam Fraud: Cops

Prayagraj: The manager of the Uttar Pradesh Board examination centre and his son were among the three people arrested for running a massive cheating racket in the trans-Yamuna area of Prayagraj district.

The Special Task Force (STF) that arrested the three on Sunday, also recovered three mobile phones, some cash, screenshots of five WhatsApp chats and many solved answer sheets.

The accused were identified as Indrabhan Singh, Ashish Singh and Vikas Yadav, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the police investigation, they used to charge Rs 4,000 from each candidate to provide a solved question paper.

Indrabhan Singh was the principal and centre manager of the examination centre, his son Ashish Singh was a computer teacher and Vikas Yadav was a solver.

A senior police officer said, "We were tipped off about a gang of three running a copying racket in Meja. An STF team conducted a series of raids and nabbed the three accused."

He said that the accused had planned to submit the solved answer sheets of Mathematics of class 12 on Saturday, once the examination was over.

He also said that Vikas Yadav was arrested while he was solving questions of class 12 Mathematics examination near a brick kiln on Saturday afternoon.

During interrogation, he told the police that he had to deliver the solved copies to Indrabhan Singh, who was the principal and centre manager of the Mata Deen Singh Inter College.

Based on the statement given by Vikas Yadav, STF arrested Indrabhan Singh and his son. Both the accused told the police that they used to send question papers of Class 12 board exams to solvers through WhatsApp. They would charge candidates around Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 to provide copies of solved question papers of all the subjects.

—PTI