UP school appoints one Shukla again, days after namesake arrested for working in 25 schools simultaneously

Aprivate school in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda appointed one Anamika Shukla as its teacher days after her namesake was arrested in Kasganj. The woman was arrested for her alleged role in a case where one woman was working for several schools in Uttar Pradesh and drawing salaries from all of them for 13 months.

UP government-aided Bhaiyya Chandrabhan Datt Smarak Vidyalaya handed an appointment letter to Gonda resident Shukla on late Friday evening, appointing her as an ad-hoc assistant teacher and asking her to join duty in three days. The appointment letter was handed over to Shukla by school manager Digvijay Pandey. It cited less than the requisite number of teachers with the school as a reason for appointing her.

The school management also said the appointment has been made as per the state government's directions.

Shukla got the appointment letter days after she visited Gonda's Basic Education Officer Indrajeet Prajapati's office on June 9. Her namesake was arrested in Kasganj on June 6 and pleaded innocence in the case. She had appeared before Prajapati armed with a set of documents with a lawyer by her side to plead her innocence.

Another woman with the same name was arrested on Saturday when she had gone to the office of Kasganj Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Anjali Agarwal to tender her resignation, fearing arrest after her alleged fraud was reported in the media.

UP Minister of State for Basic Education Satish Dwivedi had said some progress has been reported in the bizarre case. The case involved a woman who was said to have withdrawn Rs 1 crore over 13 months from 25 schools across the state while working for them simultaneously.

The minister had said on Tuesday that a probe has revealed that the same set of documents were used to draw Rs 12.24 lakh from nine schools in six districts.



After appearing before Prajapati, Gonda's resident Shukla told reporters that she came to know of the case through media reports.

"I came to know through media reports that a number of people used my marksheets and other documents to get the job and were also working. It has tarnished my image. So, I came here along with all my documents and presented my case before the officer," she said.

Prajapati later told reporters that the woman showed him all her documents, and claimed having never worked for any of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

According to information, Anamika Shukla is one of the four daughters of Subhash Chandra Shukla, a retired Indian Railways employee. She is married and lives in Gonda.

Citing Shukla's application and documents, the officials said she had passed the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and had applied for a teacher's post in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Gonda.

She, however, could not attend the counseling for personal reasons and accordingly was not appointed despite having made it to the merit list for selection.

Minister Dwivedi had earlier said the same set of documents was used at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in Baghpat, Varanasi, Kasganj, Amethi, Aligarh, Raebareli, Allahabad, Saharanpur and Ambedkar Nagar. He had said the case was detected by the state government's Prerna digital framework on which all teachers give their details.

