UP RS Polls: Nominations Of Candidates Found In Order In Scrutiny

Lucknow: The Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh is heading for an interesting contest with nomination papers of 11 BJP along with one candidate each of the Samajwadi Party and the BSP found in order on Tuesday.

The elections for 10 seats is slated to be held on March 23.

Now a total of 13 candidates are in the fray for 10 seats of the Upper House of Parliament, with BJP alone fielding 11 candidates. SP and BSP too have filed one candidate each.

Election officials here on Tuesday said only one Independent candidate Mahesh Chandra Sharma's nomination was rejected as it did not contain support from MLAs.

Sharma had in past too filed nominations in the Rajya Sabha elections without completing the papers. The biennial polling for 10 seats of the Rajya Sabha is slated to be held on March 23 but the picture will become more clear after the last date of withdrawals on March 15. However, BJP has said they will now withdraw two candidates by March 15 but will continue with the ninth one to force elections. But the names of the candidates are yet to be disclosed by the party. The elections will now give rise to horse trading and defection as the elections would be on open ballots and members who violate the party whip could be disqualified. Giving a surprise to the Opposition, who had united for the tenth seat for the BSP candidate, the BJP first had fielded a businessman Anil Agarwal from Ghaziabad as the ninth candidate. But later two general secretaries of the BJP state unit Vidya Sagar Sonkar of Jaunpur and former MLA from Kanpur Sahil Bisnoi too filed their nominations.

On Monday, last day of filing nominations, eleven candidates of the BJP, including Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, former SP leader Ashok Vajpayee, Sakaldeep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam,Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Dr Anil Jain, GVL Narsimha Rao, Harnath Singh Yadav and Anil Agarwal filed their nominations.

Besides BSP candidate B R Ambedkar submitted two sets of nominations, supported by SP and Congress MLAs respectively on Monday. Bollywood actor Jaya Bachhan has already filed her nomination as SP candidate on Friday.

As per the calculation, BJP can win eight of 10 seats comfortably with 324 votes while SP can win one and a joint opposition can win the tenth seat. But now the fate of the BSP candidate hangs in balance after BJP fielded one more candidate.

A candidate will require 37 votes for winning in the first round of counting in the polls.

BJP and its alliance partners will have a spare 28 votes after win of eight candidates and they just need another nine votes while the BSP should have support from the spare votes of SP, who have 10 spare votes and 7 of the Congress, besides BSP too have 19 votes.

The role of the four Independents, besides the second preferential votes would be key for the win of the 10th candidate in the poll. In the 2016 Rajya Sabha polls too, BJP supported an Independent Priti Mahapatra but she lost. Though Priti polled 17 votes and her nearest rival Congress candidate Kapil Sibal got just 22 votes but in the second preference,with the support of SP, Sibal won. UNI