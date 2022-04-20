UP RS Polls: Litmus Test For Opposition Unity

Lucknow: The so-called unity of the Opposition parties in the most populated state of the country will test waters during the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, also being seen as a semi-final of the the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress leaders said the prospect of a united front hinges primarily on BSP chief Mayawati, who is keeping her cards close to her chest.

The attempts by Opposition parties to forge a common front will face its first test in March, when the election to 10 Rajya Sabha seats will be held. There are total 31 Rajya Sabha members from the state.

With 312 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, BJP is in a comfortable position to win eight seats in the Rajya Sabha polls, while the Samajwadi Party, which had a substantial presence in the Upper House so far, can win only one, as its strength in the Assembly has been reduced to 47. The Opposition can bag the 10th seat, if it decides to pool its surplus votes for a common candidate.

Leaders of the three main Opposition parties maintained that it was still too early to discuss the possibility of forging a united front for this election. SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said his party will be happy, if BSP agrees to support its candidate, while BSP leader Ambika Chowdhary said party chief Mayawati is yet to take a view on this matter. Congress leaders maintained that since it was only a bit player in Uttar Pradesh, the ball was in the court of other two parties, to take the initiative.

Though the three main Opposition players appeared ambivalent on this issue, a senior Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh admitted that if all Opposition parties put up a common candidate in the Rajya Sabha election, it will not only have an impact on the by-elections in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, but could well set the stage for the bigger and more crucial battle of 2019 general elections.

The two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after Chief Minister Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya resigned from the Lok Sabha, to take over their new assignments in Lucknow last year.

The talk of Opposition unity gained ground in recent days after United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi presided over a meeting of 17 Opposition parties on the eve of the budget session of Parliament, where she stressed the need for them to take a united stand on matters of national importance, both inside and outside Parliament. However, the absence of BSP at this meeting raised serious questions about this exercise. With a year to go for the next Lok Sabha polls, it has become necessary for the Opposition parties to begin planning their moves, if they are serious about taking on the BJP.

While acknowledging this fact, the Opposition leaders also pointed out that the success of this proposed joint front will centre around the electorally-important state of Uttar Pradesh, where BJP won as many as 73 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 general election and registered a landslide victory in the Assembly elections last year. The Opposition can only hope to weaken the BJP here, if it puts up a united fight. But a viable alliance will only be possible, if Mayawati is on board. Though political pundits wrote her off after BSP's dismal performance in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 UP Assembly polls, Mayawati continues to be a key player as her Jatav support base remains intact. Soon after the declaration of the UP Assembly poll results, both SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Ms Mayawati had publicly declared that they would be willing to set aside their differences and work together in the future. However, Mr Yadav has since announced that his party does not favour an alliance, while Mr Mayawati has been silent on this issue. BSP sources said that after her party's success in civic elections in Uttar Pradesh in December, Ms Mayawati is keeping her options open.