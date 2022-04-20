UP RS Bypoll: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh Files Nomination

Lucknow: BJP candidate Arun Singh filed his nomination paper for the by-election to one vacant seat of the Rajya Sabha in Uttar Pradesh here on Monday.

The election for the seat if required will be held on December 12.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP president Swantra Deo Singh, along with several state ministers and BJP leaders, were present during the filing of the nomination by Mr Singh, the party's national general secretary at the central hall of the state Assembly.

The seat fell vacant after Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Tanzim Fatima, wife of Rampur Lok Sabha member Mohammad Azam Khan, had resigned from the Upper house after she got elected from the Rampur Assembly seat in the just concluded bypolls.

Today is the last date for filing of the nominations and scrutiny of papers would be done tomorrow while last date for withdrawal is December 5. Mr Singh is the lone candidate who has filed the nomination so far and is all set to get elected unopposed.

A native of Mirzapur in UP, Mr Singh has never been a member either in the state or in Parliament in the past.

As the BJP has an absolute majority in the state Assembly, hence there is no such chance of elections and the winner would be announced after the expiry of the last date of withdrawals on December 5. The term of the seat is just around a year and will expire on November 25, 2020. UNI