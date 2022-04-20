UP Retail Traders To Protest Against Online Trading On Jan 21

Lucknow: Retail traders from Uttar Pradesh are slated to stage a state-wide 'dharna' on January 21 to protest against online trading.

Expressing his resentment, president of UP Udyog Vyapar Mandal Banwari Lal Kanchal on Saturday alleged that by supporting online trading, the Union government was nurturing corporate houses at the cost of retail traders. Mr Kanchal said that business of retail traders are down by around 40 per cent in the last three years due to online trading. He said that traders will take out a state-wide vehicle procession in protest of online trading and address a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the District Headquarters.

The trade leader said that 6 crore retail traders in the country had employed over 5 crore people whose families in turn provide benefits to more than 24 crore people. Mr Banwari Lal said that the threat faced by the retail business will directly affect the large population of the country. UNI