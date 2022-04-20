UP Reports Six More COVID-19 Deaths, 195 New Cases

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded six COVID-19-linked fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 8,597 in the state, while 195 fresh cases pushed its infection tally to 5,97,823, officials said here.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 7,717, they added.

"In the last 24 hours, six deaths and 195 fresh cases were reported in the state and 345 people were discharged," Principal Secretary, Health Alok Kumar told reporters.

"There are 7,717 active cases in the state and the total number of recoveries has risen to 5,81,509. Of the active cases, 2,577 are in home isolation, while the death toll has climbed to 8,597," he said. So far, over 2.66 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, including more than 1.39 lakh on Wednesday, the officials said. —PTI