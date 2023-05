Lucknow: While addressing a press conference in Lucknow on July 24, the Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad said, "UP reported 2,712 new COVID-19 cases, taking active cases to 21,711 active in last 24 hours." "Number of discharges and deaths stand at 37,712 and 1,348 respectively," Principal Secretary (Health) added.