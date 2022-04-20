UP Reports Eight More COVID-19 Deaths, 390 New Cases

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded eight COVID-19-linked fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 8,591, while 390 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,97,628, officials said here.

The number of active cases of the disease in the state stands at 7,873, they said.

"In the past 24 hours, eight deaths and 390 fresh cases were reported in the state and 682 people were discharged," a health bulletin issued here said.

"There are 7,873 active cases in the state, and the total number of recoveries has risen to 5,81,164. Of the active cases, 2,657 are in home-isolation, while the death toll rose to 8,591," it added.

So far, over 2.65 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19, including more than 1.29 lakh on Tuesday, the officials said. The state has recorded the highest number of consultations through eSanjeevani, a web-based comprehensive telemedicine solution, in the country, they said. Till now, 4,16,512 people in Uttar Pradesh have used the facility, the officials added. —PTI