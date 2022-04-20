UP Reports 95 Fresh Cases, Tally Surges To 4353

Lucknow: As many as 95 new Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases registered in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total cases of the highly contagious pathogen in the state to 4533.

The number of active cases recorded 1805 in 72 out of 75 districts while 2444 people recovered from the virus and discharged from hospitals. So far, Covid claimed 104 lives in the state.

Principal Secretary, Health Amit Mohan Prasad said here today that the sudden spurt in the positive cases were found after testing migrant workers.

He said during the door-to-door surveillance by Asha workers of 3,72,000 labourers who are in home quarantine, 414 workers were found with Covid symptoms like influenza and breathing problems.

"These workers are being tested through pool tests and all preaucations are being taken" he further added.

"We have to be more careful about the migrant workers and the home quarantine persons and should follow the norms strictly," Mr Prasad said.

With government asking to speed up tests, the officials said that 27 labs are conducting sample tests and of the total 1,64,670 tests done so far, in which 1,60,317 were found negative. He said that the 78,576 surveillance teams have covered 64,36,236 houses with screening of 3.19 crore people. UNI