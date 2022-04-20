UP Reports 70 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Rises To 2,281

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 70 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,281, a senior official said.

So far, 2,281 cases have been reported in the state from 63 districts, Principal Secretary, Medical Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Fourty-one deaths have so far been reported while the number of active cases is 1,685, he said.

As many as 555 patients have been treated and discharged, he added.

Prasad said pool testing has started in the state which was the first one in the country to do so.

Stressing that there is no need for people to panic, the senior official said those who have gone in for testing and sought medical aid at an early stage have responded well and recovered. "The problems have occurred with cases which have been reported at an advanced stage," he said while making an appeal to all persons to report as soon as they see the symptoms as it would aid in treatment. PTI