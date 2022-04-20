UP Reports 61 More COVID-19 Deaths, 3,663 New Cases

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh reached 6,153 on Tuesday with 61 more fatalities being recorded, while the infection tally jumped to 4,20,937 as 3,663 new cases surfaced in the state, a state bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 44,031, of which 20,647 are in home-isolation, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

As many as 3,70,753 patients have fully recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, he said, adding that 4,432 patients were discharged during the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate of the state is at 88.07 per cent, Prasad added.

Among the fresh cases, 428 were reported from Lucknow, 247 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 191 from Allahabad and 185 each from Ghaziabad and Meerut, the Health department bulletin said.

Twelve people succumbed to the virus in Lucknow and three each in Kanpur Nagar and Bijnor, it said.

On Monday, over 1.56 lakh tests were conducted in the state, taking the total number of tests done till now to over 1.10 crore, Prasad said.

OPD services in all hospitals, including primary health centres, community health centres and district hospitals, have started, he added. —PTI