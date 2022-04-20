UP Reports 58 More COVID-19 Deaths, 3,838 Fresh Cases

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 5,652 on Monday with 58 more fatalities, while the infection tally reached 3,90,875 after 3,838 people tested positive for the disease, an official said.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 5,382 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection.

So far, 3,31,270 COVID-19 patients have been cured and the recovery rate stands at 84.75 per cent, he said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 53,953, Prasad said, adding that over 1.51 lakh tests were conducted in the state.

Of the new COVID-19 deaths, state capital Lucknow reported nine fatalities, followed by five in Meerut, three each in Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Ballia, the health bulletin issued by the UP government said.

Of the total fresh COVID-19 cases, 550 were reported from Lucknow, followed by 229 in Prayagraj, 189 in Gorakhpur, 186 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 172 in Ghaziabad, the bulletin said.

The maximum 924 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease in Lucknow in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. —PTI