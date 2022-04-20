UP Reports 55 More COVID-19 Deaths, 4,512 Fresh Cases

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh reached 2,335 on Friday after 55 more patients succumbed to the disease, while the caseload rose to 1,45,287 with 4,512 fresh infections, an official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said there are 50,426 active patients in the state, of which 23,861 are under home isolation.

So far, 92,526 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease, he said. The state''s COVID-19 tally was 1,40,775 on Thursday. With 4,512 new cases, the infection tally has now risen to 1,45,287.

However, Prasad has put the number of fresh cases at 4,600.

Among the fresh deaths, maximum eight were reported from Lucknow; four each from Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Bareilly; and three each from Varanasi and Allahabad, a health bulletin issued here said.

Lucknow reported maximum 652 fresh cases followed by 389 in Kanpur; 283 in Gorakhpur and 213 in Allahabad, it added.

So far, maximum 291 deaths have been reported from Kanpur, followed by 186 in Lucknow; 121 in Meerut and 116 in Varanasi besides other areas.

The fatality rate in the state is 1.6 per cent, Prasad said, adding that the maximum number of cases reported in UP are from the age group of 20 to 40.

"Of the total patients, maximum 70.22 per cent are from the 20-40 year age group. The patients in the age group of 60 and above are 8.34 per cent," Prasad said.

He said surveillance is also being emphasised and till now, over 1.72 crore houses have been covered.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that 36 lakh coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in UP, the highest among all states in the country.

Prasad said 96,106 tests were done on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country.

At a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister said all efforts should be made for conducting one lakh tests per day. Adityanath directed officials to further improve medical facilities in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Bareilly districts. He also asked them to set up a 300-bedded COVID hospital in Bareilly at the earliest. PTI