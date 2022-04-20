UP Reports 3rd COVID-19 Death, Case Count 276

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported third novel coronavirus death in the state and case tally stood at 276.

The third Coronavirus death in the state was reported late Saturday night when a 55-year-old man died at the BHU hospital in Varanasi, said Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad here on Sunday.

The ailing man consulted private doctors for a couple of days and rushed to the BHU when his condition worsened. He was a diabetic and taking treatment for blood pressure, Mr Prasad said.

He appealed to the people not to ignore small ailment and advised to contact the health department helpline 18001805145 to get doctors consultation round the clock.

He said that the rise in the number of Coronavirus patients was due to 138 new cases from the Tabligli Jaamat in the state which includes 29 in Agra, 14 in Ghaziabad, 13 each in Meerut and Saharanpur, eight in Shamli, six each in Maharajganj and Kanpur and 5 in Ghazipur.

"There are at least six hotspots of Coronavirus in the state. Gautam Buddha Nagar which accounted for 58 cases, Agra 44, Meerut 33, Ghaziabad 23, Lucknow 17 and Saharanpur six," Mr Prasad said. He said that 3375 people are in hospital quarantine and advised people to wear mask whenever they go out of their house.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awnish Awasthi informed the media that 1499 people of Tabligli Jaamat have been identified in the state, of which 1205 have been sent to quarantine. The police have also identified 315 foreigners of the Jaamat against whom 42 FIRs have been registered in 20 districts and 248 passports have been impounded.

"The large number of Jaamat people testing positive for Coronavirus is a big concern for the government but massive contract tracing is being lunched in several areas of the state due to which in some localities, police have gone for total lockdown," he stated.

He said presently around 5.5 lakh people are under quarantine in the state, with largest over four lakh in the rural areas, 34,933 in urban areas and over one lakh in the shelter homes. He said on Saturday, over 10 lakh food packets were distributed in the state. UNI