UP Reports 3,458 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Crosses 73,000-Mark

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported 3,458 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to more than 73,000, while 41 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,497.

"There are 27,934 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 44,520 patients have been discharged after treatment. The death toll due to the diseases have reached 1497," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters said.

The total number of cases reported in the state are 73,951. On Monday the figure was 70,493.

The officer, however, said that 3,490 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday.

He further said on Monday 91,830 samples were tested and with this the state has now conducted more than 20 lakh testings.

Exhorting people to remain alert and immediately go for testing if they develop symptoms, Awasthi said early detection of the virus was a must to effectively tackle it and added that the information department is also creating awareness through various means about the virus. PTI