UP Reports 220 New COVID-19 Cases, Seven Fatalities

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 220 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the state''s infection tally to 5,98,907, while the death toll climbed to 8,624 with seven more fatalities.

The number of active cases of the disease in the state now stands at 6,813, an official statement said.

Three of the deaths were reported from Lucknow, two from Ghazipur and one fatality each was reported from Moradabad and Balrampur, it said.

Among the new cases, 45 were from Lucknow and 22 from Kanpur. As many as 456 more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the number of recoveries in the state to 5,83,470.

So far, over 2.72 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, including over 1.06 lakh on Sunday, the statement added. —PTI