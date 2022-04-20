UP Reports 19 Coronavirus Deaths, 2,044 Fresh Cases

Lucknow: With 19 COVID-19 deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 7,761 while the caseload in the state climbed to 5,43,888, a health bulletin stated on Monday.

As many as 2,044 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in the state in the past 24 hours, the state government said in the health bulletin issued here.

Of the 19 fresh COVID-19 deaths, state capital Lucknow reported four deaths. Lucknow also topped the chart of fresh COVID-19 cases in the state with 296 cases, followed by Meerut (174), Ghaziabad (168), Varanasi (123), Kanpur (106) and Gautam Buddh Nagar (100).

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,472 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, taking the tally of patients discharged after recovering from it to 5,12,028.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 24,099, it stated. In the past 24 hours, over 1.52 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19, while more than 1.93 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far. —PTI