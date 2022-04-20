UP Reports 133 COVID-19 Cases, One Fatality

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 133 COVID-19 cases and a single fatality on Friday, pushing the state''s infection tally to 17,06,384 and the death toll to 22,616.

The lone death was reported in Etawah, the state government said in a statement.

Eleven cases each were reported from Lucknow and Allahabad, nine from Varanasi, seven from Ghaziabad and six from Gorakhpur among others. A total of 228 more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, taking their number to 16,81,208 so far.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 2,560, the statement said. No fresh case was reported from 24 districts of the state, whereas 49 districts report new cases in single digits. Over 5.83 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including more than 2.70 lakh on Thursday. —PTI