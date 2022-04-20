UP Reports 1 More COVID-19 Death, Total Cases Rise To 7,284

Lucknow: One more person died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, while 114 fresh cases pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 7,284 officials said.

With one more death, the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state has reached 198.

"The total number of cases reported so far are 7,284, including 4,244 who have been treated and discharged while there are 2,842 active cases. The death toll in the state has reached 198," Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

Prasad, however, did not elaborate about the districts where the fresh death had taken place.

Among the 197 reported deaths till Thursday, the maximum 40 were from Agra, 24 from Meerut, 15 from Aligarh, 11 each from Kanpur and Moradabad, 10 from Firozabad, six from Sant Kabir Nagar, five each in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Mathura and Gorakhpur and four each from Basti, Jhansi, Ghaziabad and Varanasi.

Prasad said 9,981 samples were sent for testing on Thursday and presently 2,916 people are in isolation wards. He said 8,507 people are in quarantine facilities.

"Health workers have surveyed over 10.85 lakh migrant labourers and 986 have shown symptoms of coronavirus. Till now 2,012 migrants have tested positive," he said. "We are emphasising on surveillance. Over 3.81 crore people have been surveyed by 96,773 teams in Uttar Pradesh," he said, adding that the Centre''s Aarogya Setu mobile application is being used and alerts are being sent to people.

"We have made 40,920 calls on the basis of the alerts generated by the mobile app. Of them, 112 are positive and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals while 49 were treated and discharged. Among those who were called, 1,266 are in quarantine," he said. He said pulse oximeter machines have been sent in every district and will also be sent to all quarantine centres. PTI