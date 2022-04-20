UP registers first case under new 'love jihad' law

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has registered its first case under the new anti-conversion law in Bareilly district based on a complaint from a woman's father. The case was registered on Saturday. In a statement issued on Sunday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said a case was registered by Tikaram, a resident of Sharif Nagar village in Bareilly, who accused Uvaish Ahmed of the same village of trying to convert his daughter through "allurement".

The case was registered against Ahmed under sections of the IPC and the anti-conversion law. Rohit Singh Sajwan, SSP, said four police teams have been formed to arrest the accused. According to the complaint, Tikaram's daughter and Ahmed studied together in Class XII.

Three years ago, the accused started pressurising her to undergo religious conversion and perform "nikaah" (marriage). But when the woman opposed, he threatened to kidnap her, Tikaram alleged. — PTI