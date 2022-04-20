UP Registers 6,895 COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad briefed media over the current situation of coronavirus cases in the state. He said, in last 24 hours 6,895 cases have been reported in UP, while the active number of cases stands at 67,335. "So far, 4,604 people have been died from the disease. Yesterday, 1, 48, 118 samples have been tested," he added. —ANI