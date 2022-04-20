UP Registers 62 New Cases, Two More Deaths; Tally Now 2,115

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh added 62 fresh cases and two more deaths to its tally on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 2,115 while fatalities to 36.

There are 1,602 active cases in the state while 477 people have recovered from the viral infection. State principal secretary health Amit Mohan Prasad informed here that there was no active case in seven districts out of the 60 affected districts.

Mr Prasad said the government was focusing to enhance the testing and on Tuesday a total of 4,071 samples were tested.

He said that pool tests were also done in 12 labs. As many as 332 pool tests of 1,612 samples were done on Tuesday, of which 15 were positive while rest negative.

"In the past we have observed that several samples were returned from the labs as they were not properly taken or being preserved, so on Wednesday, a training programme for smart sample collections as per the guidelines of the ICMR was conducted," he said. Mr Prasad said that all the CMOs have been directed to start the vaccination programme of the children immediately. "We have asked the CMOs to launch the immunisation programme in their area by this week" he stated.

Talking about the emergency services to begin in selected hospitals, mostly private, Mr Prasad said that training programme of the nodal officers of the private hospitals was conducted on Wednesday on the protocols to prevent infection in the hospitals. The official cleared that there was no such order to conduct the Covid test of every patient admitted to the emergency department of the hospital "Only those having symptoms will be tested," he said. UNI



