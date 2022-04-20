UP Registers 47 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Count 4,511

Lucknow: Forty-seven coronavirus cases surfaced in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the infection tally to 4,511.

The state has 1,763 active patients, while 2,636 patients have recovered and 112 died.

As many as 1,878 patients are under isolation while 10,601 were in facility quarantine, State Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad here.

During screening of 4,11,770 migrant workers, 466 showed symptoms of the virus and were being tested. "Authorities have been asked to monitor activities of the migrant workers who are in home quarantine," he added.

Claiming that the state was inching towards testing capacity of 10,000 per day, Mr Prasad said that on Sunday, the labs conducted 6247 tests. Besides, 512 pool tests were also done in which 46 tested positive.

He said that 79,825 surveillance teams surveyed 65,05,800 houses in the containment zones and other areas by screening 3.23 crore people .

Through Aarogya Setu App, the mobile application to help track COVID-19 patients, 17,447 people were alerted about a possible risk of contracting the virus due to proximity to infected persons, 109 sent to quarantine centre and 18 found positive, he said.

The state has a good recovery rate due to early detection of cases, the health officer said, adding,"People should not be ashamed if they test positive for the virus.''

Timely detection and treatment can save one's life, he said, adding that all fatalities were only due to late detection or co-morbidities. UNI