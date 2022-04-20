UP recovers six acres land of its irrigation dept in Delhi from mafias

New Delhi: Maintaining its 'zero-tolerance policy' against crimes and criminals, the Uttar Pradesh government freed six acres land of its irrigation department in Madanpur Khadar village of Sarita Vihar in the national capital from the illegal possession of land mafia on Wednesday.

A drive was launched to remove the long-term encroachment at Madanpur after the marking of a Khasra Number -612 by the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, Head Works Division Agra Canal, Okhla, under which a total of 6 acres of land was held.

The drive was initiated after the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the Ministry of Jal Shakti to take rough action against those indulged in unlawful encroachment of the state Irrigation Department's land.

After the formation of the government in 2017, an anti-land mafia task force was constructed to free public and private land that was grabbed illegally by mafias under the patronage of those in power or by using various tricks, according to a statement.

The task force has so far freed up over 67,000 acres of land and priority has been given to make sports grounds on them, whether under the sports department, the youth welfare department or under the MGNREGA, it added.

The state government had also come up with an online portal for the anti-land mafia task force set up in various districts to put up daily updates regarding action taken against those involved in illegal land deals and encroachment. The portal, which was launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is meant to ensure better coordination between the state government agencies working against the land mafia.

