UP records fourth death due to coronavirus

Agra: Coronavirus claimed its fourth victim in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday when a woman undergoing treatment in S N Medical College in Agra died.

The woman, who had tested Coronavirus positive was 76-year-old and it is said that her grandson had returned from abroad recently and she had been infected after his return.

The doctors treating her said that the age was a major factor that did not allow her recovery. Her family has already been quarantined.

This is the fourth death due to Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

The first Corona death had taken place in Gorakhpur on March 30 where a youth from Basti died at the BRD Medical College and his Corona positive report came after his death. The youth was suffering from multiple organ failure.

On April 1, a 72-year-old man died in Meerut due to Coronavirus and his entire family of 16 persons had been quarantined.

Two days later, on April 3, a 55-year-old trader died in Varanasi and his Corona positive report came after his death.

