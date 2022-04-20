    Menu
    UP Records Continuous Decline In COVID Active Cases Since Last 7 Weeks

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on October 30 informed that the active cases of COVID-19 have been declining continuously in the state. Prasad said that this is the seventh seek in which UP has registered decline in COVID-19 cases. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is at 93.45 per cent. —ANI

