UP Records 8 More COVID-19 Deaths, 664 Fresh Cases

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported eight more deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the state's toll to 596, while 664 fresh infections were detected.

'The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,375. As many as 12,586 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged,' Principal Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state rose to 596 on Wednesday, he said.

The total number of deaths in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday stood at 588.

The state's tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 19,557. Prasad said samples of health workers, shopkeepers and salesmen were collected under targeted random sampling on Wednesday. 'The aim is to create awareness among them. These people are vulnerable to infection, so they need to be careful,' he said. He also said antigen testing will commence on Thursday in six districts of Meerut division, and cities of Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur. PTI