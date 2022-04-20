UP Records 77 More Covid-19 Deaths, 5,447 Fresh Cases

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 77 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,294, while 5,447 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,13,824 in the state, officials said.

"In the last 24 hours, 5,447 fresh COVID-19 cases were found. There are 52,651 active cases in the state, while a total of 1,57,879 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection," Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

Of the 52,651 active cases, 26,270 are in home isolation, he said, adding that on Thursday, 1,22,277 tests were conducted in the state.

The total number of tests done so far in the state have gone upto over 52 lakhs, he said.

Prasad said among those affected with COVID-19, 14.15 per cent belong to the age group of upto 20 years, 48.85 per cent belong to the age group of 21-40 years, 28.43 per cent belong to the age group of 41-60 years and 8.7 per cent belong to the age group of 60 years and above. Till Thursday, Kanpur has recorded the highest number of deaths due to the disease at 399 followed by 323 in Lucknow, 156 in Varanasi, 139 in Prayagraj, 131 in Meerut, 125 in Gorkahpur, 110 in Bareilly and 106 in Agra among others, he said.

In a review meeting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to ensure that 1.50 lakh COVID tests are conducted in the state daily and manpower necessary for this is arranged. The chief minister stressed that testing, especially rapid antigen tests, should be increased, an official spokesman said.

Adityanath also said the presence of 50 per cent of the staff in government offices should be ensured and asked all additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries to inspect offices in their jurisdiction and initiate action against officials and workers found absent at 9.30 am.

He also asked district magistrates to ensure that they resolve the problems faced by the people, besides carrying out their responsibilities to deal with the COVID-19 situation. —PTI