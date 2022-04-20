UP Records 750 Fresh COVID-19 Cases 19 More Deaths

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 19 novel coronavirus fatalities and 750 infections, as the the state's virus count neared 21,000 while the death toll rose to 630, a senior official said.



The fresh cases pushed the tally to 20,943 in Uttar Pradesh, Additional Chief Secreatry, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said here.

He said 13,583 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, leaving 6,730 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

The official said over 6.42 lakh samples have so far been tested for COVID-19, of which a record 19,387 samples were examined on Thursday.

He said said accredited social health activists (ASHA) workers have tracked over 18.69 lakh migrant workers and 1,643 of them were found symptomatic.

"Of the symptomatic people, 225 have tested positive and are undergoing treatment. The state government is emphasising on surveillance to check the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of its transmission," Prasad said. He said the chief minister has directed officials to use COVID Care Fund for setting up coronavirus testing laboratories in every district and has directed to start rapid antigen test in the state as well. PTI



