UP Records 30 More Covid-19 Deaths, 2,094 New Cases

Lucknow: The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 5,35,449 on Thursday with 2,094 fresh cases, while 30 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,674, a health department bulletin said.

There are 25,422 active cases in the state, of which 12,443 are in home isolation.

So far, 5,02,353 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The state infection tally was 5,33,355 on Wednesday and it rose to 5,35,449 on Thursday with 2,094 fresh cases.

On Wednesday, over 1.65 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state, taking the total number of tests done in UP to over 1.86 crore tests, Prasad said. At present, RTPCR and rapid antigen tests are being conducted in 40:60 ratio, he added. —PTI