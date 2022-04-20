UP Records 2,586 New COVID-19 Cases, 39 More Deaths

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 39 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll to 7,480, while 2,586 new cases pushed the state''s infection tally to 5,19,148.

The number of active cases of the disease stands at 22,757, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here. "The state reported 2,586 new cases in the past 24 hours. The state has 22,757 active cases, and the number of those who recovered from the infection is 4,88,911," Prasad said. The state has a recovery rate of 94.18 per cent, he said, appealing to people to remain cautious against the disease in the wake of a massive surge of cases in Delhi. Over 1.43 lakh samples were tested for the virus on Wednesday, and the total number tests conducted in the state so far is over 1.74 crore, Prasad said. The official appealed to elderly people to remain alert and take all precautions. He said those above 60 years form 10.02 per cent of active cases and nearly 45 per cent of fatalities in the state. —PTI