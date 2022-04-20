UP Records 25 More COVID-19 Deaths, 1,677 New Cases

Lucknow: With 1,677 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the infection tally rose to 5,61,161 on Thursday, while 25 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,011, an official said.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 20,801, of which 9,516 are in home isolation, Principal Secretary, Health, Alok Kumar said.

A total of 1,495 people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cured persons in the state to 5,32,349.

According to a bulletin by the Health Department, four deaths were reported from Varanasi, three from Lucknow and two each from Gorakhpur, Meerut and Chandauli, among others.

Lucknow reported 250 new cases followed by Meerut 122, Gautam Budhnagar 107 and Kanpur Nagar 103, among others, the bulletin said.

On Wednesday, more than 1.68 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests done in the state to over 2.09 crore, it said. Kumar said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials not to let any laxity set in and continued efforts should be made to enhance bed capacity in order to deal with any emergency-like situation in future. —PTI