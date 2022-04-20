UP Records 20,463 Fresh COVID Cases, 306 Deaths

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has recorded 20,463 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the total tally to 15,45,212, while 306 fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,043, officials informed on Tuesday.

However, the number of active cases in the state have come down by over 94,000 in the past 10 days, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

On April 30, there were about 3.10 lakh active cases while currently the number stands at 2,16,057.

Of the 306 fatalities, Lucknow reported the maximum deaths at 23, Kanpur 16, Meerut 15, Jhansi and Gautam Buddh Nagar 12 each, Agra and Azamgarh 11 each, Basti 10 and Varanasi 8, as per a health bulletin issued here. Meerut reported the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases at 1,368, followed by 1,229 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 1,154 in Lucknow, it said.

As many as 29,358 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, Prasad said.

With this, the total number of patients recovered in the state has risen to 13,13,112, he added.

So far, over 4.34 crore samples have been tested in the state, including more than 2.33 lakh samples that were tested on Monday. — PTI