UP Records 1,799 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 29 More Deaths

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh''s COVID-19 tally surged to 5,47,308 on Wednesday with 1,799 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 7,817 with 29 more fatalities, officials said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 22,797, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

So far, 5,16,694 people have recovered from the infection. Of these, 2,607 were discharged from hospitals the previous day, he said, adding that the state has a recovery rate of 94.40 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh''s death toll has gone up to 7,817. The overall case fatality rate stands at 1.428 per cent, Prasad said. According to a health department bulletin, six fresh deaths were reported from Lucknow, four from Kanpur Nagar, and two each from Varanasi, Rampur, Rae Bareli, and Unnao, among other districts.

Of the 1,799 fresh cases, 236 were reported from Lucknow, 166 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 162 from Ghaziabad and 157 from Meerut, among other districts, the bulletin said.

So far, a total of 1.96 crore tests have been conducted in Uttar Pradesh, including over 1.51 lakh on Tuesday. Prasad said of the total deaths in the state due to the coronavirus infection, 0.82 per cent were in the age group of 0-10, 1.36 per cent in 11-20 and 4.41 in 21 to 30.

A total of 8.33 per cent deaths were from the age group of 31 to 40, 14.70 per cent from 41-50, and 25.01 per cent from 51-60. The highest percentage of 45.38 deaths were reported among people aged above 60, he said.

Underlining that the elderly, especially those having comorbidities, were at the highest risk of dying due to COVID-19, Prasad urged people to take all necessary precautions. He said mapping is being carried out across districts to identify the worst-affected areas. From December 4 to 10, a focus testing campaign will be undertaken in these areas. —PTI