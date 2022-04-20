UP Records 1,032 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Six More Deaths

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after a period of three months, while the death toll rose to 8,779 on Friday with six more fatalities, an official said.

At present, there are 5,824 active cases, of which 3,383 are under home isolation, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

A total of 5,96,698 patients have recovered from the infection in the state so far, he said.

With 1,032 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the infection tally in UP mounted to 6,11,301.

The officer said anti-coronavirus vaccination drive for all above 45 years will start from April 1.

"Till now, over 54 lakh people have taken COVID-19 vaccine in the state ," he said. —PTI