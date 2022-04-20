UP PWD Saves Rs 942 Cr By Adopting New Technology To Build Roads

Lucknow: Adopting new technology to build expressways and highways, Uttar Pradesh PWD has saved Rs 942 crore which can be used to purchase materials for constructing 680 kms long two-lane highway from Ghaziabad to Prayagraj, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said here on Tuesday.

"The new technology has led to a clean environment besides it has saved over 30.42 lakh cubic meter of stone while it has saved 12 lakh tonne of carbon release to decrease pollution," the Minister said. He further claimed that the carbon released saved is equal to plantation of 3.12 crore trees and the pollution created by a car by going around the world 1.32 lakh times.

The deputy CM announced by from February 28, the entire PWD would be digitalised, and thus UP will be the first state to do this in the country. In a press conference here, Mr Maurya said that the new technology has also given speed in the construction of new roads and repair of the old ones and now the engineers of the department are being trained by CRRI, Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Mumbai, IIT Varanasi and IIT Delhi. Besides, CRRI Delhi and IIT Kanpur were also doing research for launching some new road projects in the state.

Stressing on the road safety aspect of the department, the deputy CM said the government has sanctioned Rs 125 crore for signage and other safety measures while safety audit is being done by CRRI at different places. ''We have identified 417 black spots on road safety in 2,000 kms of the state highways and other roads and CRRI was working on it," he said.

Claiming that the entire PWD department has switched over to digital and now e-maintenance has gained ground with now 24 to 48 hours time is required to repair the potholes on important roads and 48 to 96 hours on district roads. He also announced that very soon time frame would be set up to repair the rural roads too. "The entire road system is now on the map and we get the real time position of the potholes online which has helped the department to take necessary action on time," he said.

The Deputy CM said that all the villages, up to 5 kilometers away from the expressway or state highways would be connected with roads for which in the next fiscal 1915 villages have been identified for which government has sanctioned Rs 198 crores. Similarly, Rs 30 crores have been sanctioned for construction of roads in the villages of meritorious students and funds have been released for connecting 26 tehsil headquarters with district headquarters and 65 blocks with district headquarters. UNI