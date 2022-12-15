UP priest seeks for safety after officiating interfaith marriages

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): A priest from the Agastya Muni Ashram in Bareilly, who has performed over 64 interfaith marriages, has reportedly received threatening phone calls and has sought security.

Pandit K.K. Shankhar, a priest, sought security from Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Chaurasia. In the previous six years, he claimed to have officiated 64 marriages between Muslim women and Hindu males, including 20 just this year.

Shankdhar asserted that he was recently threatened and stopped by some adolescents close to a shrine, but he was able to flee.

The priest alleged that he has been getting calls from unknown numbers with threats to have him beheaded.

I'm worried about being attacked at any time, so I need police protection, he declared.

Since he "performs rituals for non-Hindu ladies marrying Hindu men and helps them convert their religion before marriage," according to Shankdhar, he is a target.

"I have referred Shankdhar's application to the circle officer of the local intelligence unit and requested that they provide a report on it," the SSP declared. On the basis of the report, the decision to provide protection for him will be made.

