UP PPS Officers Meet DGP After Boycotting The IPS Week

Lucknow: To save himself from embarrassment for being the first director general of police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, who faces strong opposition in form of boycott of the Police Week by the officers of the Provincial Police Services Association (PPSA), DGP OP Singh, finally on the last day of the celebration, managed to convince his junior colleagues to sit with him and discuss their problems. It may be mentioned that only cricket match between IAS-IPS Associations is to be held on Sunday to conclude the Police Week.

Mr Singh, who did not give time to the PPSA so far in the past one year, had finally informed them of forming a Committee under ADG (personnel) Renuka Mishra to find out solution about ailing the PPS cadre. It may be mentioned that OP Singh is also under controversy over giving charge of ADG personnel to Ms Mishra removing Ms Neera Rawat from the post. It was for the first time that DGP made the changes when as per the government record, Ms Neera Rawat was still posted as ADG (personnel). The State government so far issued no such order of Ms Mishra replacing Rawat.

According to official communiqué, a 7 member PPSA delegation met OP Singh here at DGP office on Saturday during which the Association put their charter of demands including delay in their promotions.

Interestingly, the PPSA as a mark of protest had refused to hold their Association meeting which was earlier held during Police Week celebration every year.

Meanwhile, the UP IPS Association held a meeting here on Saturday during police week celebration and elected 1983 batch senior most IPS office Gopal Gupta as new president of the Association. The post of president was lying vacant since the retirement of then DG fire, Praveen Singh, on June 30, earlier this year.

Besides Mr Gupta, the other office bearers of the Association elected on Saturday included Aditya Mishra (vice-president) Neelabja Chowdhary (Secretary), Abhisekh and Sabharaj Yadav (both members).

Besides deciding to appoint senior officers as `mentors' to train the new IPS officers, cadre review in 2019 keeping in mind the number of officers and their postings, the department should chalk out a plan to train the officer as an expert in the field, the Association also discussed various anomalies ailing their cadre. They also advocated timely promotion of PPS cadre officers and to ensure weekly holiday along with service hours for the all the non-gazetted police. UNI