UP Power Employees To Join Two-Day Nationwide Strike From Today

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh power employees, will join the two-day nationwide strike from January 8 against the Electricity (Amendment ) Bill 2018 and privatisation policies of Central and State Governments.

All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), chairman Shailendra Dubey on Monday announced that there was no other option left for the power employees to strike in support of their demand. He said except for emergency services, the employees will boycott their duties during 48 hours strike.

"Terming the draft amendment to the Electricity Act, 2003 "very dangerous" and claimed that it would result in a steep hike in power tariff, thereby making it unaffordable even for the middle class, let alone farmers and the poor," he said,claiming that it is the main issue for the power employees to strike for two days.

He said that on both the days of the strike, the employees will hold 'dharna' in front of their offices and will demand from the Central government to consider their demands. National Federations of Power Employees & Engineers under the banner of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE), an umbrella organisation of 1.5 million power workers and engineers working in power sector of India have decided to go on strike. NCCOEEE has already served strike notice to Central and state government and all state Governments and warned to go on flash strike in case government moves earlier to pass the bill in Parliament.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2018 states that consumer will be provided by more than one service operator. This will give consumers an option of changing their power supplying company or utility based on the efficiency of their services. Besides opposition of Electricity bill, other main demands of power engineers are integration of all unbundled power utilities in form of SEB Ltd, implementation of old pension scheme for all power employees recruited after unbundling and regularisation of all contractual workers.

"Consequence of enactment of this Bill will boost the cost of supply to sky level. It is very much pertinent to note the plea cited by the Government to enact Electricity Act, 2003 was inefficiency and accumulation of huge losses by state electricity boards. Total accumulated loss after five decades of socio-economic development service by SEBs was Rs 23,000 crores. Only after 20 years of so called market driven commercial service of all DISCOMS , summation of accumulated loss and debt burden touched Rs one million cr even after multi-times tariff hike," Mr Dubey alleged. AIPEF sought explanation from Government of India, seeking reasons behind the failure to keep their assurance of cheaper power for all through boosting efficiency and competition among private entrepreneurs with implementation of Electricity Act, 2003. Multiple times tariff escalation with connivance of regulators and private players in power sector gave horrible experience through last 25 years, Mr Dubey said. UNI