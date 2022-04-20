UP Power Employees Go On Day-Long Strike Over Privatisation

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh power employees on Tuesday resorted to day long strike against the government's decision to privatise power distribution in five cities.

The power employees would resort to work to rule and they will work between 1000 hrs to 1700 hours and will not work on holidays from Wednesday.

Besides every day, the workers and engineers would hold demonstration in every district between 1500 to 1700 hours while on April 9, they will go on work boycott for 72 hours from 0800 hours to 0800 hours of April 12. However, Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti convenor Shailendra Dubey on Tuesday announced that if there is harassment of employees during their agitation then they will go on indefinite strike immediately. " In case of any arrest of employees, then the entire workers will give their arrest and jail bharo agitation would be immediately launched," Dubey said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the power employees held demonstration all over the state and boycotted the work. In Lucknow, more than 5000 employees joined the agitation and boycotted their work. The power employees in the state are on war path after the state cabinet approved a proposal to hand over distribution network to the private companies. Ensuring better electric supply by reducing line loss, the Yogi Adityanath government on March 16 last had decided to hand over power distribution to private franchise in five cities-- Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Varanasi and Gorakhpur. The Cabinet has approved the Private Franchise Power distribution system under which Government will provide electricity to the private player who in turn will distribute it to consumer. The companies will be responsible for fault repairing, maintenance and bill collection. UNI