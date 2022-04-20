UP post offices to sell hand sanitizers

Lucknow: More than 500 post offices in Uttar Pradesh will now sell hand sanitizers.

Chief Postmaster General of UP, Kaushalendra Kumar Sinha, said the postal department had signed an MoU with Meghdoot Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan, a cooperative that manufactures an array of products, including hand sanitizers.

"As per the agreement, the department will sell the sanitizers, along with a few other products, made by the manufacturer. These products will be available at 500 select post offices across Uttar Pradesh from June 15. The sale will continue for a period of one year," Sinha said.

The postal department has remained functional throughout the lockdown period. Besides the usual mails, the postmen also delivered ventilators and Covid-19 test kits to hospitals and even disbursed cash to more than 30 lakh people during the lockdown.

--IANS