UP Pollution Board Sets Up Monitoring Cell For Rivers Ahead Of Kumbh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Dr Anup Chandra Pandey has said that through the "Samarpit monitoring cell" and "control room" the water quality of major rivers and streams of the state and industrial units, sewage treatment plants and combined effluent purification continuous intensive monitoring of the quality of the effluents dispensed by the plants will be done.

He said that all the data should be displayed on the online portal and immediate action would be ensured while issuing e-alert against the people spreading pollution to maintain the water quality of Ganges and Tributaries.

Chief Secretary was addressing the officials after inaugurating "Samarpit Monitoring Cell" and "Control Room" established in Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board here on Saturday. He said that control room will be operated 24x7 daily. He said that dedicated personnel and staff have been deployed in " Samarpit monitoring cell" and "control room".

Dr Pandey said that 9 officers, 18 junior research fellow and 3 attendants have been deployed in the control room. He said that in order to provide clean and seamless water to Ganga river during Kumbh Mela, continuous monitoring work will be carried out through 121 junior research fellow and other staff in the entire state.

Dr Pandey said that strict monitoring of the nine major rivers will be done on 55 points and the main drains in the rivers will be monitored so that in no circumstance, polluted effluents get disposed of in the rivers / nallahs. He said that in addition to the above, online notifications should be made available regularly in the control room by regular monitoring of 89 sewage effluent plants, 07 joint effluent purification plants and 889 highly polluting industrial units. He said that on the basis of information received, immediate action should be taken as per the rules against guilty units.

Member Secretary, UP Pollution Control Board Ashish Tiwari said that in view of the Kumbh Mela-2019, to ensure the quality of water river Ganges and its tributaries, the ''Samarpit Monitoring cell'' and ''Control room'' has been established by the Uttar Pradesh Polloution Control Board for the continuous monitoring of the extracted effluent and also to ensure quick action against the guilty units. Principal Secretary, Forest and Environment and Chairperson, UP Pollution Control Board, Kalpana Awasthi, along with senior officer of the concerned department, were present during the occasion. UNI