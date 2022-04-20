UP Polls: Shivpal Announces To Contest Against Nephew Akshay Yadav

Ferozabad: The dispute within the family of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav could be witnessed in the coming Lok Sabha polls also, after Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav announced his candidature from Firozabad constituency, against his nephew Akshay Yadav.

His nomination will ensure a family battle on the seat, which is currently held by Akshay, son of Mr Shivpal's estranged brother and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav. "People of Firozabad want me to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Firozabad and I will not disappoint them," Mr Shivpal said here on Saturday, while attending a Republic Day function. "No government can be formed in 2019, without the support of our party. In 2022, PSPL will form its government in Lucknow," he exuded confidence. Lashing out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said he had never sought any high-ranking designation in the SP, nor a Minister's post, but his nephew sidelined him. "I only wanted respect, but I was separated (from the party), as part of a conspiracy. How can we trust a person (Akhilesh Yadav), who has deceived his father and uncle? I had to form the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia out of compulsion."

He also took potshots at the SP-BSP alliance, recalling how the latter gave "shocks to the SP" and formed government with the BJP on three occasions in the past.

"The party, which called Mulayam Singh Yadav a goonda and me a durachari. Forging an alliance with such a party is an insult to both father and uncle." Indulging in name calling, Mr Shivpal said Mr Akhilesh, with whom he fell out in January 2017, is a 'babua' (puppet), who cheated his own father and uncle. "I did everything for Akhilesh. But, it is for all to see how he treated me," he said. He also questioned why Akhilesh was calling Mayawati 'bua,' as neither he, nor his elder brother Mulayam ever considered Mayawati as their 'behen ji' (sister). "How can Akhilesh call her 'bua' (aunt)," he asked. The recently-announced 'Bua-Bhatija' alliance will be contesting the Lok Sabha election on 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh, keeping both the Congress and the PSP-L at bay. The SP-BSP alliance is being viewed as a formidable force, to counter BJP in the upcoming elections. UNI